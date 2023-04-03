Foo Yun Chee promoted to European Competition Correspondent at Reuters
Reuters has promoted Foo Yun Chee to European competition correspondent, looking at antitrust and technology regulatory developments on a pan-European level. Prior to this, she was a senior competition correspondent at the outlet. Foo is based in Brussels, Belgium.
