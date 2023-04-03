 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Foo Yun Chee promoted to European Competition Correspondent at Reuters

Reuters
By Siergiej Miloczkin
18 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Reuters has promoted Foo Yun Chee to European competition correspondent, looking at antitrust and technology regulatory developments on a pan-European level. Prior to this, she was a senior competition correspondent at the outlet. Foo is based in Brussels, Belgium.

Foo Yun Chee Reuters

