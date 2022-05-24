Fraser Knight returns to Global as a Reporter
LBC has appointed Fraser Knight as reporter, covering national news. This includes politics, people, health and crime stories relevant to a national audience.
Fraser joined on 23 May from his journalist role at Sky News Radio, and has also previously served as broadcast journalist at Global.
