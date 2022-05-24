 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Fraser Knight returns to Global as a Reporter

LBC
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
LBC has appointed Fraser Knight as reporter, covering national news. This includes politics, people, health and crime stories relevant to a national audience.

Fraser joined on 23 May from his journalist role at Sky News Radio, and has also previously served as broadcast journalist at Global.

 

Fraser Knight Global LBC

