News / Consumer

Freelance update: Cydney Yeates

Metro.co.uk
By Martina Losi
13 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

Metro.co.uk‘s Cydney Yeates has left the title to go freelance.

Cydney writes about television and would like to receive contributions on entertainment and travel, as she’s soon going on a solo trip around Central and South America. She can be contacted via Twitter @cydneyyeates.

Cydney Yeates Metro.co.uk

