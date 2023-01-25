Freelance update: Cydney Yeates
Metro.co.uk‘s Cydney Yeates has left the title to go freelance.
Cydney writes about television and would like to receive contributions on entertainment and travel, as she’s soon going on a solo trip around Central and South America. She can be contacted via Twitter @cydneyyeates.
