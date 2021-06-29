 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Danielle Hine

By Amy Wilson
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Boots Health & Beauty magazine’s Danielle Hine is now freelance. Danielle worked as a multi-platform health & lifestyle content director on the print magazine and bootshealthandbeauty.com. With 15 years of editorial experience in print/digital content, including newsstand titles such as ELLE and Cosmopolitan, she will be writing about health, wellbeing, fitness and cultural/lifestyle trends for print and digital outlets. She is also experienced in creating branded content campaigns/advertorials for big name brands. She can be reached via dazzahine@hotmail.co.uk and on Instagram @danaroo100.

