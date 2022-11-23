Freelance update: Eleanor Noyce
DIVA Magazine junior staff writer Eleanor Noyce has left the title to go freelance.
Eleanor writes about LGBTQIA+ culture, sex and relationships and disability both as a freelance journalist and copywriter. She covers features and essays, but also pens content for brands like Coolstays and Lovehoney.
She can be contacted via eleanordaisyalice@gmail.com.
