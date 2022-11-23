 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Freelance update: Eleanor Noyce

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

DIVA Magazine junior staff writer Eleanor Noyce has left the title to go freelance.

Eleanor writes about LGBTQIA+ culture, sex and relationships and disability both as a freelance journalist and copywriter. She covers features and essays, but also pens content for brands like Coolstays and Lovehoney.

She can be contacted via eleanordaisyalice@gmail.com.

DIVA Eleanor Noyce Freelance Journalist

