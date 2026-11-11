Freelance update: Ellen Cummings
Ellen Cummings has departed her role as deputy editor of Professional Beauty to go freelance.
Ellen is now available for freelance editorial commissions, content projects and consultancy work across beauty, aesthetics, skincare, wellness, fitness, lifestyle, travel, spa and luxury.
Ellen is particularly interested in opportunities that combine beauty and wellness expertise with consumer lifestyle and luxury editorial, and is keen to connect with commissioning editors, PR agencies and brands working across these sectors.
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