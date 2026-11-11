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News / Consumer

Freelance update: Ellen Cummings

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
[email protected]

Ellen Cummings has departed her role as deputy editor of Professional Beauty to go freelance.

Ellen is now available for freelance editorial commissions, content projects and consultancy work across beauty, aesthetics, skincare, wellness, fitness, lifestyle, travel, spa and luxury.

Ellen is particularly interested in opportunities that combine beauty and wellness expertise with consumer lifestyle and luxury editorial, and is keen to connect with commissioning editors, PR agencies and brands working across these sectors.

Ellen Cummings Freelance Journalist Professional Beauty

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