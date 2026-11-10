Freelance update: Sofia de la Cruz
Sofia de la Cruz has left her role as travel editor at Wallpaper* to work freelance as a journalist and editor, covering culture, design, lifestyle and travel.
Recent news related to Freelance Journalists or Wallpaper*
Recent news related to Sofia De La Cruz
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Sofia De La Cruz
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Freelance Journalists
9210 contacts
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Wallpaper*
18 contacts
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