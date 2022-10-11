Freelance update: Emily Steer
Elephant Magazine editor Emily Steer left the title back in September to go freelance.
Emily writes about art and mental health and is open to freelance writing, editing and speaking opportunities. She can be contacted via emilysteeraw@gmail.com.
