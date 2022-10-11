 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Freelance update: Emily Steer

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 hour ago
news@responsesource.com

Elephant Magazine editor Emily Steer left the title back in September to go freelance.

Emily writes about art and mental health and is open to freelance writing, editing and speaking opportunities. She can be contacted via emilysteeraw@gmail.com.

