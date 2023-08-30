Freelance update: Habiba Katsha
HuffPost life reporter Habiba Katsha has left the title to go freelance.
Habiba writes about race, gender, fashion and beauty, internet and influencer culture, and would like to receive commissions for Black History Month. She can be contacted via habibakatsha@gmail.com.
