News / Consumer

Role change for Natasha Hinde at HuffPost UK

The HuffPost
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

HuffPost UK has appointed Natasha Hinde as parents editor. She will be writing about the highs and lows of life as a parent, while also commissioning features for the section. Natasha previously served as lifestyle reporter on the website. 

HuffPost (UK) Natasha Hinde

