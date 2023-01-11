Role change for Natasha Hinde at HuffPost UK
HuffPost UK has appointed Natasha Hinde as parents editor. She will be writing about the highs and lows of life as a parent, while also commissioning features for the section. Natasha previously served as lifestyle reporter on the website.
