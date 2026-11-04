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News / Consumer

Freelance update: Jenny McFarlane

Freelance Update
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
[email protected]

Ideal Home‘s senior digital editor Jenny McFarlane has left Future after nearly six years to go freelance. She will continue to cover interiors, homes and lifestyle, while also offering branded content creation, creative collaborations and interiors styling services.

Jenny is keen to hear about product launches, events and campaigns, and is available for editorial commissions, brand partnerships and styling projects. She can be contacted at [email protected].

Ideal Home Jenny McFarlane

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