Freelance update: Jenny McFarlane
Ideal Home‘s senior digital editor Jenny McFarlane has left Future after nearly six years to go freelance. She will continue to cover interiors, homes and lifestyle, while also offering branded content creation, creative collaborations and interiors styling services.
Jenny is keen to hear about product launches, events and campaigns, and is available for editorial commissions, brand partnerships and styling projects. She can be contacted at [email protected].
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