News / Consumer

Freelance update: Kate Pasola

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Kate Pasola has returned to freelance and is looking to cover travel, lifestyle, culture, beauty and fashion.

She is also currently working part-time for Which? Travel as a contributor. She will be covering news and advice to help readers navigate making choices for their next trip whether in the UK or abroad, and also reporting bringing money-saving tips for travel and days out. Please note she will be joining the team four days a week from March — July.

freelance journalists Kate Pasola Which? Travel

