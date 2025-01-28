Freelance update: Kate Pasola
Kate Pasola has returned to freelance and is looking to cover travel, lifestyle, culture, beauty and fashion.
She is also currently working part-time for Which? Travel as a contributor. She will be covering news and advice to help readers navigate making choices for their next trip whether in the UK or abroad, and also reporting bringing money-saving tips for travel and days out. Please note she will be joining the team four days a week from March — July.
Recent news related to Freelance Journalists or Which? Travel
Recent news related to Kate Pasola
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Kate Pasola
-
Freelance Journalists
8913 contacts
-
Which? Travel
7 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story