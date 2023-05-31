Freelance update: Richard Mills
Reach plc‘s Brighton & Hove Albion correspondent Richard Mills has left the publisher to go freelance.
Richard is looking to stay in sports journalism/media after being made redundant and can be contacted via email at Rmills1@hotmail.co.uk.
Recent news related to Freelance Journalists
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Richard Mills
-
Freelance Journalists
9137 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story