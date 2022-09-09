Freelance update: Tom Ford
MR PORTER editor Tom Ford has left the title to go freelance.
Tom writes about mental health, food, travel, fitness, football, fashion and is available for editorial, copywriting and TOV work. He can be contacted via tomfordfreelance@gmail.com.
Recent news related to Freelance Journalists
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Tom Ford
-
Freelance Journalists
9148 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story