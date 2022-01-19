 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelancer Lewis Nunn joins City A.M as Cruise Editor

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
23 hours ago
City A.M has appointed Lewis Nunn as cruise editor to focus on covering all cruise news and features with a focus on first-person experience-led stories, cruise innovation and destination port guides. He is open to receiving cruise industry press releases and discussing any press trip opportunities with cruise lines and tourist boards.

Lewis also works as a freelance editor & travel journalist who regularly writes for The Daily Mail, The Times, MSN and Love Exploring.

