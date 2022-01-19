Freelancer Lewis Nunn joins City A.M as Cruise Editor
City A.M has appointed Lewis Nunn as cruise editor to focus on covering all cruise news and features with a focus on first-person experience-led stories, cruise innovation and destination port guides. He is open to receiving cruise industry press releases and discussing any press trip opportunities with cruise lines and tourist boards.
Lewis also works as a freelance editor & travel journalist who regularly writes for The Daily Mail, The Times, MSN and Love Exploring.
