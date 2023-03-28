Gemma Harris joins Saga Exceptional as a Fitness Staff Writer
Saga Exceptional has appointed Gemma Harris as a fitness staff writer. Gemma will be writing about gut health and nutrition, which includes food groups, healthy eating, mindful eating and hydration also.
The role involves producing regular content for Exceptional, ranging from timely content to evergreen and interviews with relevant experts.
