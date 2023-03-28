 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Gemma Harris joins Saga Exceptional as a Fitness Staff Writer

Saga Exceptional
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
Saga Exceptional has appointed Gemma Harris as a fitness staff writer. Gemma will be writing about gut health and nutrition, which includes food groups, healthy eating, mindful eating and hydration also.

The role involves producing regular content for Exceptional, ranging from timely content to evergreen and interviews with relevant experts.

 

