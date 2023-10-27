Freelance update: John McCann
Saga Exceptional‘s former editor-in-chief, tech John McCann is now available for freelance work. John covers consumer technology and automotive but is also available for copywriting, PR and consulting. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @JJMcCann, on Instagram @johnbmmccann and can contacted at johnmccannfreelance@gmail.com.
