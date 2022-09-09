John McCann joins Saga as Editor-in-Chief for Saga Tech
Saga has appointed John McCann as editor-in-chief, Saga Tech. John will be heading up a consumer tech site in Saga’s new media division, managing a team covering the latest consumer tech. He joins from his global managing editor role at TechRadar.
