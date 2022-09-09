 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
John McCann joins Saga as Editor-in-Chief for Saga Tech

SAGA
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Saga has appointed John McCann as editor-in-chief, Saga Tech. John will be heading up a consumer tech site in Saga’s new media division, managing a team covering the latest consumer tech. He joins from his global managing editor role at TechRadar.

