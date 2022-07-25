 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Trade

Georgia Kinahan appointed Senior Content Manager at Retail Week

Retail Week
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Ascential has appointed Georgia Kinahan as a senior content manager at Retail Week. She is managing the content across all Retail Week Connect events, and exploring the latest trends, innovations and challenges across the retail sector. Georgia was previously a senior content manager – consumer industries at the Financial Times, where she created content across a range of sectors, including technology, sustainability, finance and retail, and for the promotion of B2B events.

Ascential Financial Times Georgia Kinahan Retail Week

