Georgia Kinahan appointed Senior Content Manager at Retail Week
Ascential has appointed Georgia Kinahan as a senior content manager at Retail Week. She is managing the content across all Retail Week Connect events, and exploring the latest trends, innovations and challenges across the retail sector. Georgia was previously a senior content manager – consumer industries at the Financial Times, where she created content across a range of sectors, including technology, sustainability, finance and retail, and for the promotion of B2B events.
