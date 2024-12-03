Hannah Nathanson returns to ELLE UK as Features Director
ELLE UK features director Hannah Nathanson has returned to her role after maternity leave. She will be heading up features in the magazine and online and is happy to receive pitches from writers and publicists – Hannah.nathanson@elleuk.com.
