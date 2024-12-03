 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Hannah Nathanson returns to ELLE UK as Features Director

ELLEuk.com
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

ELLE UK features director Hannah Nathanson has returned to her role after maternity leave. She will be heading up features in the magazine and online and is happy to receive pitches from writers and publicists – Hannah.nathanson@elleuk.com.

ELLE UK Hannah Nathanson

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Hannah Nathanson
  • ELLE UK
    51 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login