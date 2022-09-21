Harry Robertson joins Reuters
Reuters has appointed Harry Robertson as breaking news correspondent – markets and finance. Harry will be working on the markets and finance desk, and focuses on writing breaking market news, including on stocks, bonds, currencies and even some crypto.
Harry joins from their senior markets reporter role at Business Insider, and has also previously served as economics reporter at City AM.
