 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech

Harry Robertson joins Reuters

Reuters
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Reuters has appointed Harry Robertson as breaking news correspondent – markets and finance. Harry will be working on the markets and finance desk, and focuses on writing breaking market news, including on stocks, bonds, currencies and even some crypto.

Harry joins from their senior markets reporter role at Business Insider, and has also previously served as economics reporter at City AM.

Business Insider City AM Harry Robertson Reuters

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Harry Robertson
  • Reuters
    446 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login