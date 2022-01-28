 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Headliners show launches on GB News

GB News
By Andrew Strutt
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

GB News has launched a new show called Headliners.

It is a daily newspaper preview show from 11pm till 12am and is presented by three alternating hosts in Mark Dolan, Simon Evans and Dominic Frisby. They will be joined by a rotating panel of 10 comedians which includes Andrew Doyle who is the executive producer for the show.

Andrew Doyle Dominic Frisby GB News Mark Dolan Simon Evans

