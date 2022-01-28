Headliners show launches on GB News
GB News has launched a new show called Headliners.
It is a daily newspaper preview show from 11pm till 12am and is presented by three alternating hosts in Mark Dolan, Simon Evans and Dominic Frisby. They will be joined by a rotating panel of 10 comedians which includes Andrew Doyle who is the executive producer for the show.
Recent news related to GB News
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Andrew Doyle
-
Mark Dolan
-
Simon Evans
-
Dominic Frisby
-
GB News
76 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story