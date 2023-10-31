 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Heather Rydings joins City A.M. as senior investment reporter

City A.M.
By Martina Losi
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

City A.M. has appointed Heather Rydings as senior investment reporter.

Heather joined in October from her senior economics reporter role at Alliance News. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @hrydings.

Alliance News City A.M. Heather Rydings

