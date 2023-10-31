Heather Rydings joins City A.M. as senior investment reporter
City A.M. has appointed Heather Rydings as senior investment reporter.
Heather joined in October from her senior economics reporter role at Alliance News. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @hrydings.
