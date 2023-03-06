Helen Reid moves to Reuters London Bureau
Reuters has appointed Helen Reid as European retail correspondent at the publication, covering retail industry and retail management in Europe.
She was previously Africa mining correspondent for Reuters in Johannesburg.
Recent news related to Reuters
Recent news related to Helen Reid
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Helen Reid
-
Reuters
458 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story