Holly Bancroft becomes Social Affairs Correspondent at The Independent
ESI Media has appointed Holly Bancroft as a social affairs correspondent at The Independent. She covers social issues, housing and homelessness, unemployment and justice. Holly was previously a general news reporter at the publication.
