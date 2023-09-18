India McTaggart takes on new role at the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed India McTaggart as entertainment & royal correspondent.
India was previously acting royal correspondent at the Telegraph and prior to that was a news reporter. She can be found tweeting @indiamctaggart.
