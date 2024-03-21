Camilla Turner to replace Edward Malnick as political editor at The Sunday Telegraph
The Sunday Telegraph has appointed Camilla Turner as political editor.
Camilla will start in her role from 1 April and was previously chief political correspondent at The Daily Telegraph. She replaces Edward Malnick who will be moving to the role of head of live features.
