News / National and Regional Press

Camilla Turner to replace Edward Malnick as political editor at The Sunday Telegraph

The Sunday Telegraph
By Andrew Strutt
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Sunday Telegraph has appointed Camilla Turner as political editor.

Camilla will start in her role from 1 April and was previously chief political correspondent at The Daily Telegraph. She replaces Edward Malnick who will be moving to the role of head of live features.

Camilla Turner Edward Malnick The Daily Telegraph The Sunday Telegraph

