News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Isabel Woodford moves to Reuters Mexico City Bureau

Reuters
By Siergiej Miloczkin
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Reuters has appointed Isabel Woodford as a breaking news reporter, based in Mexico City. Isabel covers breaking news across the Latam region, including finance and technology. Prior to this, she was a senior reporter at Sifted, reporting on Fintech and crypto.

Isabel Woodford Reuters Sifted

