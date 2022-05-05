Isabel Woodford moves to Reuters Mexico City Bureau
Reuters has appointed Isabel Woodford as a breaking news reporter, based in Mexico City. Isabel covers breaking news across the Latam region, including finance and technology. Prior to this, she was a senior reporter at Sifted, reporting on Fintech and crypto.
