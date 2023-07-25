Jack Otway joins GB News from Express.co.uk
GB News has appointed Jack Otway as digital sports editor. Jack will focus on leading GB News’ coverage of sport on digital, aiming to make it a project fans from across the world can follow.
Jack joins from his senior sports reporter role at Express.co.uk, and has also previously served as Manchester United reporter at the Reach plc national press title.
