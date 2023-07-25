 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Jack Otway joins GB News from Express.co.uk

GB News
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

GB News has appointed Jack Otway as digital sports editor. Jack will focus on leading GB News’ coverage of sport on digital, aiming to make it a project fans from across the world can follow.

Jack joins from his senior sports reporter role at Express.co.uk, and has also previously served as Manchester United reporter at the Reach plc national press title.

Express.co.uk GB News Jack Otway

