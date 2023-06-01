Jamie Nimmo moving to Bloomberg
Bloomberg has appointed Jamie Nimmo to the role of editor on its global business team, starting 3 July.
Jamie will leave his current role as associate business editor of The Sunday Times and can be followed on Twitter @jamienimmo63.
