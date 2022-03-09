Jessica Hamzelou leaves New Scientist magazine
MIT Technology Review has appointed Jessica Hamzelou as senior reporter, covering health, biomedicine and biotechnology.
Jessica joined this month from her biomedical news reporter role at New Scientist.
