Jessica Hayden to join The Observer

The Observer has appointed Jessica Hayden as assistant sports editor.

Jessica was previously editor at Contested, and before that served as digital sports sub-editor at The Times and lead reporter at The Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards.

She currently works as a rugby union pundit for the BBC, ITV and publications including Rugby World magazine. Jessica is also the author of The Red Roses: Behind The Scenes With The England Women’s Rugby Team, which was published last year.

Jessica can be found on X @_jesshayden and Instagram @jesshaydenrugby.