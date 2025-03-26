Jessica Hayden to join The Observer
The Observer has appointed Jessica Hayden as assistant sports editor.
Jessica was previously editor at Contested, and before that served as digital sports sub-editor at The Times and lead reporter at The Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards.
She currently works as a rugby union pundit for the BBC, ITV and publications including Rugby World magazine. Jessica is also the author of The Red Roses: Behind The Scenes With The England Women’s Rugby Team, which was published last year.
Jessica can be found on X @_jesshayden and Instagram @jesshaydenrugby.
