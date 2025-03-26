 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Jessica Hayden to join The Observer

The Observer
By Amy Wilson
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Observer has appointed Jessica Hayden as assistant sports editor.

Jessica was previously editor at Contested, and before that served as digital sports sub-editor at The Times and lead reporter at The Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards.

She currently works as a rugby union pundit for the BBC, ITV and publications including Rugby World magazine. Jessica is also the author of The Red Roses: Behind The Scenes With The England Women’s Rugby Team, which was published last year.

Jessica can be found on X @_jesshayden and Instagram @jesshaydenrugby.

Jessica Hayden Rugby World The Observer

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Jessica Hayden
  • Rugby World
    5 contacts
  • The Observer
    117 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login