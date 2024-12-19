Scott Trust and Guardian Media Group sign a deal with Tortoise Media to buy the Observer

The Scott Trust and Guardian Media Group (GMG) have signed a deal with Tortoise Media to buy the The Observer.

Lucy Rock has been appointed editor (print) of the Observer, making her the first woman to oversee the newspaper in 100 years. She will work alongside a digital editor and report to James Harding, who will be editor-in-chief.

Tortoise Media has agreed a five-year commercial agreement with GMG, which will see it pay for both print and distribution services, as well as marketing through the Guardian. The Scott Trust will have a 9% stake in Tortoise Media.