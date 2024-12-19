 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Scott Trust and Guardian Media Group sign a deal with Tortoise Media to buy the Observer

The Observer
By Tahmina Mannan
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Scott Trust and Guardian Media Group (GMG) have signed a deal with Tortoise Media to buy the The Observer.

Lucy Rock has been appointed editor (print) of the Observer, making her the first woman to oversee the newspaper in 100 years. She will work alongside a digital editor and report to James Harding, who will be editor-in-chief.

Tortoise Media has agreed a five-year commercial agreement with GMG, which will see it pay for both print and distribution services, as well as marketing through the Guardian. The Scott Trust will have a 9% stake in Tortoise Media.

The Observer

