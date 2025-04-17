Ownership of the Observer transfers to Tortoise Media Limited

Effective Tuesday 22 April 2025, ownership of the Observer transfers from Guardian News & Media Limited to Tortoise Media Limited.

Tortoise Media has appointed two co-CEOs: Emma Sullivan who helped lead the deal as Tortoise managing director, and Richard Furness who was chief strategy and business development officer at Guardian Media Group.

James Harding, editor and founder of Tortoise, will be editor-in-chief.

Tortoise news editor and former Telegraph foreign editor Jessica Winch has been named managing editor.

Former Observer deputy editor Lucy Rock has been appointed editor (print) of the Observer.

Basia Cummings has been appointed as digital editor of the new daily online version of The Observer.

Staff will be based at the Tortoise Media offices in Berners Street in Fitzrovia, London.