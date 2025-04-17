 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Ownership of the Observer transfers to Tortoise Media Limited

The Observer
By Tahmina Mannan
17 hours ago
Effective Tuesday 22 April 2025, ownership of the Observer transfers from Guardian News & Media Limited to Tortoise Media Limited.

Tortoise Media has appointed two co-CEOs: Emma Sullivan who helped lead the deal as Tortoise managing director, and Richard Furness who was chief strategy and business development officer at Guardian Media Group.

James Harding, editor and founder of Tortoise, will be editor-in-chief.

Tortoise news editor and former Telegraph foreign editor Jessica Winch has been named managing editor.

Former Observer deputy editor Lucy Rock has been appointed editor (print) of the Observer.

Basia Cummings has been appointed as digital editor of the new daily online version of The Observer.

Staff will be based at the Tortoise Media offices in Berners Street in Fitzrovia, London.

