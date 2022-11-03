Jessica Lindsay promoted to Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Metro.co.uk
DMG Media has promoted Jessica Lindsay to the position of a senior lifestyle reporter at Metro.co.uk. She covers beauty, personal health, consumer interest, real life, food, fashion retail and women’s issues. Previously, Jessica served as a lifestyle reporter at the outlet.
