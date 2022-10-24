Joe Kasper named Senior Producer for Farage on GB News
GB News has appointed Joe Kasper as senior producer for Farage to focus on the day-to-day running of the Farage show and the team behind it.
Joe previously served as producer on the All Perspectives Ltd TV Channel.
Recent news related to GB News
Recent news related to Joe Kasper
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Joe Kasper
-
GB News
83 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story