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News / Finance and Tech

John Glover to join Scottish Financial News as editor

Scottish Financial News
By Amy Wilson
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Scottish Financial News has appointed John Glover as editor. In this role John will lead editorial strategy and content direction, while deputising for Terry Murden, editor of sister publication Daily Business and group executive editor (business and finance).

John was previously a reporter at Scottish Daily Express and has previously held roles at Scottish Business Insider, The Scottish Sun and Deadline News. He is also founder of The Interest Rate, a Substack publication offering investigative analysis on Scottish business policy, and the creator and host of The Burnout Files podcast.

John Glover Scottish Financial News

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