John Ryley to leave Sky News
Head of Sky News, John Ryley, has confirmed he will stepping down from his role after 17 years. John joined Sky News in 1995 as an output editor before being appointed executive editor in 2000 and head of news six years later. He is also on the board of the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ). He will be leaving Sky News in spring 2023.
