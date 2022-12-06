 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
John Ryley to leave Sky News

By Amy Wilson
14 hours ago
Head of Sky News, John Ryley, has confirmed he will stepping down from his role after 17 years. John joined Sky News in 1995 as an output editor before being appointed executive editor in 2000 and head of news six years later. He is also on the board of the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ). He will be leaving Sky News in spring 2023.

