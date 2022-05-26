 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jonathan Prynn named Associate Editor, Business at Evening Standard

Evening Standard
By Siergiej Miloczkin
11 hours ago
The Evening Standard has appointed Jonathan Prynn as associate editor, business, across all its platforms. He will be leading the City team, and will continue to contribute front page stories, comment pieces and deep dive news features. Prior to this, Jonathan was the Evening Standard’s consumer business editor and began his Evening Standard career on the City desk in 1997.

