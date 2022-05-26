Jonathan Prynn named Associate Editor, Business at Evening Standard
The Evening Standard has appointed Jonathan Prynn as associate editor, business, across all its platforms. He will be leading the City team, and will continue to contribute front page stories, comment pieces and deep dive news features. Prior to this, Jonathan was the Evening Standard’s consumer business editor and began his Evening Standard career on the City desk in 1997.
