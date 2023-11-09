Joseph Gamp leaves The Sun to join the Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror has appointed Joseph Gamp as assistant news editor, covering world and UK news. He is looking to cover breaking news, human interest stories, weather, royals, comment pieces and first person pieces around trending topics.
Joseph joined on 31 October from his deputy live coverage editor role at The Sun, and has also previously served as news reporter at Yahoo!.
