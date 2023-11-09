 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Joseph Gamp leaves The Sun to join the Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
21 hours ago
Daily Mirror has appointed Joseph Gamp as assistant news editor, covering world and UK news. He is looking to cover breaking news, human interest stories, weather, royals, comment pieces and first person pieces around trending topics.

Joseph joined on 31 October from his deputy live coverage editor role at The Sun, and has also previously served as news reporter at Yahoo!.

