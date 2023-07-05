Josh Marcus promoted to social justice reporter at The Independent
The Independent has appointed Josh Marcus as social justice reporter. Josh previously served as a US reporter at the ESI Media news website.
He is based in the United States and can be reached on Twitter @joshwmarcus.
