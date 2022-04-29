 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Josh Saunders lands staff role at the Sun

The Sun
By Andrew Strutt
2 days ago
The Sun has appointed Josh Saunders as a staff features writer.

Josh is interested in covering investigations, celebrity interviews and real-life content. He was previously a freelance journalist for The Sun, The Daily Express and The Daily Mail. He can be found tweeting @journosaunders.

