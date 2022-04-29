Josh Saunders lands staff role at the Sun
The Sun has appointed Josh Saunders as a staff features writer.
Josh is interested in covering investigations, celebrity interviews and real-life content. He was previously a freelance journalist for The Sun, The Daily Express and The Daily Mail. He can be found tweeting @journosaunders.
