Rachel Shields named UK Editorial Director at The Sun
News UK has appointed Rachel Shields as UK editorial director at The Sun. She will be responsible for the brand’s strategic editorial vision and the newspaper’s content.
Prior to this, she was the publication’s assistant editor, working with Fabulous magazine and Fabulous daily and digital teams.
