 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Rachel Shields named UK Editorial Director at The Sun

The Sun
By Siergiej Miloczkin
18 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

News UK has appointed Rachel Shields as UK editorial director at The Sun. She will be responsible for the brand’s strategic editorial vision and the newspaper’s content.

Prior to this, she was the publication’s assistant editor, working with Fabulous magazine and Fabulous daily and digital teams.

Fabulous (The Sun on Sunday) Fabulous Daily Rachel Shields The Sun

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Rachel Shields
  • The Sun
    258 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login