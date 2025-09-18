Ellie Beetham Promoted To Head of Social Creative At Daily Mail

The Daily Mail has promoted Ellie Beetham to head of social creative.

In this role Ellie will be heading up the department and leading the TikTok and Instagram teams. The role focuses on all things creative and growth-related – from driving premium and original content to expanding output across platforms. Ellie also oversees the new original content team, working on talent access and exploring new formats.

Ellie was previously the executive social video producer at the title.