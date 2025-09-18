 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ellie Beetham Promoted To Head of Social Creative At Daily Mail

Daily Mail
By Christina Pirilla
11 hours ago
The Daily Mail has promoted Ellie Beetham to head of social creative.

In this role Ellie will be heading up the department and leading the TikTok and Instagram teams. The role focuses on all things creative and growth-related – from driving premium and original content to expanding output across platforms. Ellie also oversees the new original content team, working on talent access and exploring new formats.

Ellie was previously the executive social video producer at the title.

