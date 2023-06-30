 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ellie Beetham starts as senior social TikTok producer at MailOnline

Mail Online
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
MailOnline has appointed Ellie Beetham as senior social TikTok producer. She will be helping lead a team of creative producers and creating news content for TikTok.

Ellie was previously a journalist and producer at ITV News and can be found tweeting @elbeetham.

