Ellie Beetham starts as senior social TikTok producer at MailOnline
MailOnline has appointed Ellie Beetham as senior social TikTok producer. She will be helping lead a team of creative producers and creating news content for TikTok.
Ellie was previously a journalist and producer at ITV News and can be found tweeting @elbeetham.
