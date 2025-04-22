Ted Thornhill starts at The Independent as U.S travel editor
The Independent has appointed Ted Thornhill as U.S travel editor. Ted was previously travel editor at the MailOnline. He will be covering aviation, cruises, holiday destinations, hotels, cuisine and more.
