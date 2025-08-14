 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Luke Gardener promoted to Head of Social and Engagement at The Sun

The Sun
By Siergiej Miloczkin
7 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

News UK has promoted Luke Gardener to the position of head of social and engagement at The Sun. He will be responsible for The Sun’s strategy on newsletters, quizzes, polls, and competitions. Previously, Luke was the head of engagement and a senior newsletter editor at the publication.

Luke Gardener News UK The Sun

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Luke Gardener
  • The Sun
    257 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login