Luke Gardener promoted to Head of Social and Engagement at The Sun
News UK has promoted Luke Gardener to the position of head of social and engagement at The Sun. He will be responsible for The Sun’s strategy on newsletters, quizzes, polls, and competitions. Previously, Luke was the head of engagement and a senior newsletter editor at the publication.
