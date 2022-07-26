Katie Brooks appointed as National World’s Group Live Editor
National World has appointed Katie Brooks as group live editor, to focus on leading a team of journalists who write regional SEO content for National World titles across the UK. Covering topics such as entertainment, leisure and lifestyle content as well as trending stories and explainers which are relevant for the National World local titles.
Katie joins from her SEO and affiliates lead role where she worked across all Newsquest titles.
