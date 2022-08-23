Kieron Clarke promoted at Good Morning Britain
ITV has promoted Kieron Clarke to the position of a senior political producer at Good Morning Britain. Prior to this, he was a political reporter at the breakfast television show. Kieron is still keen for any tips and stories.
