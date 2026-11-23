Kimberley Hackett named Associate Editor at GP Business
GP Business has appointed Kimberley Hackett as associate editor. She moves from sister title GPonline, where she was a senior reporter.
Kimberley is interested in topics covering PCNs, GP Federations, neighbourhood teams and wider NHS management. She is also interested in case studies where PCNs and GP federations are succeeding.
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